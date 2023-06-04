Erwan Heussaff wagi ng prestihiyosong award bilang influencer chef

Wagi ang Filipino-French food content creator na si Erwan Heussaff sa prestihiyosong 2023 James Beard Award na kinokonsidera ng marami bilang ‘Oscars’ ng culinary world.

Ginanap sa Chicago, United States ang awards night, at sa kanyang Instagram account ay pinasilip ng mister ni Anne Curtis ang kanyang medalya nang magwagi siya para sa Social Media Account.

Layunin ng pagkilala na ito na i-recognize ang mga indibidwal na nagpakita ng husay at galing sa mundo ng culinary – kabilang na ang mga chef, restaurateur, author, at journalist.

Sabi ni Erwan sa kanyang Instagram post, “I’m still shaking. We made it!”

Siyempre, super proud ang kanyang misis na si Anne. Pagbati nito sa comment section, “Dahlia and I are so proud of you mon amour.”

Kilala si Erwan sa pagiging food content creator at pinapatakbo niya ang kanyang media company na FEATR at The Fat Kid Inside Studios na nagpo-produce ng mga video tampok ang Pinoy cuisine, travel, at culture.

Siyempre, hindi nakalimutan ni Erwan na magpasalamat sa kanyang crew, sa misis niyang si Anne at sa anak nilang si Dahlia Amelie.

“Anywhere you go in the world, you’ll meet Filipinos, especially in the food and beverage industry. In fact, one of our largest revenue streams as a county are Filipinos who are working overseas, yet not a lot is known about our culture or our food,” sabi ni Erwan sa kanyang speech.

“And so, this for me means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining a light on our beautiful country, beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen,” dagdag pa niya. (Moises Caleon)