Anne ibinida award ni Erwan

Ibinida ni Anne Curtis sa kanyang social media account ang asawang si Erwan Heussaff na nanalo ng Social Media Account award sa prestihiyosong 2023 James Beard Awards.

“I’ve seen how passionate you are about sharing stories of Filipino food and the culture and deeper story behind each ingredient. You and the @tfkistudios team work so hard… Traveling all over the country to find the core and masters of each dish and ingredient, whilst keeping it as authentic as possible,” sey ni Anne sa kanyang caption.

“Congratulations on this amazing feat! I can’t wait to see more stories that are faithfully told, not only about Filipino cuisine but also about the spirit, communities, and culture behind it! Mabuhay @tfkistudios @featrmedia, and @erwan for being recognised by @beardfoundation.

“Dahlia and I are so proud of you @erwan!,” pagtatapos ni Anne.

Sa kanyang speech ay pinasalamatan ni Erwan si Anne at anak na si Dahlia Amelie sa pagpayag sa kanya na pumunta sa iba’t-ibang lugar as food content creator.

Ibinida rin ni Erwan sa kanyang speech ang pagkaing Pinoy na sinasabi nga raw ng karamihan na the next big thing.

Sabi ni Erwan, “And so, this award for me means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining a light on our beautiful country, beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen.”

Ang James Beard Awards ay katumbas ng Oscar Awards pagdating sa culinary.

Nakakatuwa na kahit may dugong French si Erwan ay mas ibinibida niya ang kanyang pagka-Pilipino at ipinagmamalaki niya sa buong mundo ang pagkain at kulturang Pinoy.

Mabuhay ka and congratulations, Erwan! (Byx Almacen)

See Related Stories:

Anne wanted sa mga walwalera, tomadora

Pinakaseksing nanay: Alindog ni Anne niyabang ni Erwan

Anne suportado ‘kasal’ nina Sam, Cat