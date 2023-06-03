Pilipinas Sambo uupak sa Astana

SASABAK sina 32nd Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Robin “The Ilonggo” Catalan at silver medal winner Chino Sy-Tancontian kasama ang national Sambo squad sa Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships Hunyo 7-11 sa Beeline Arena sa Astana, Kazakhstan.

Ipagpapatuloy ni Catalan ang nakuhang tagumpay sa biennial meet nang makuha ang ginto sa Kun Bokator men’s combat under-50kgs sa pagsalang nito sa men’s combat 58kgs division, habang makikipagbalibagan naman si Sy-Tancontian sa men’s Sports Sambo 98kgs class.

Lalahok din sina Marianne Mariano, Jedd Kim, Princess Aumaegel Cortez, Aislinn Yap, Janry Pamor at visually impaired athlete Richmond Revina.

“This is the biggest delegation for the national team in international competition, that we should thank the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) for giving us the opportunity to compete in a higher stage. Our national athletes will give their very best to bring honor and pride to our country,” pahayag ni PSFI President at Cambodia Games Deputy Chef-de-Mission Paolo Tancontian sa mensahe nito sa Abante Sports.

(Gerard Arce)