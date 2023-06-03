NDRRMC: Danyos ni Betty, minimal

ITINUTURING ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council na `minimal’ ang naging danyos ng Bagyong Betty sa agriculture at infrastructure.

Pero sinabi ni NDRRMC spokesperson Raffy Alejandro na naapektuhan ang 77K katao sa anim na rehiyon.

“Based on our monitoring and reports that we got, the effects of Betty is very minimal in terms of damage to infrastructure and agriculture,” sabi nito.

May mga naitala ring landslides sa ilang lugar sa Cordillera habang isang lumang warehouse ang nasira sa Cagayan.

Nitong Huwebes ay lumabas na si Betty ng Philippine area of responsibility, pero ayon sa state weather bureau ng PAGASA ay patuloy nitong hahatakin ang habagat. (Catherine Reyes)

