BBM syinapol governing board ng PPP

IPINAG-UTOS ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang reorganisasyon ng Public-Private Partnership Governing Board (PPPGB) sa hangarin na mapaigting pa ang partisipasyon ng pribadong sektor sa mga big-ticket project ng gobyerno.

Sa isang statement nitong Sabado, binanggit ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO) na inisyu ni Pangulong Marcos ang Executive Order No. 30, para isakatuparan ang reorganisayon sa PPPGB.

Sa EO na nilagdaan noong June 2, 2023 at may titulong “Strengthening Private Sector Participation in the Public-Private Partnership Governing Board Established Under Exe­cutive Order No. 136 (S. 2013), and Further Amending EO No. 8 (S. 2010), As Amended, For the Purpose,” isinasaad dito na may pangangailangan na sya­pulin ang PPPGB dahil sa reorganisasyon ng National Competitive Council (NCC).

Sa ilalim naman ng EO No. 8, ang Build-Operate-Transfer Center ay pinalitan ng pa­ngalan at ginawang PPP Center, isang attached agency ng National Economic and Development Authori­ty (NEDA). Mandato niya ang magsilbing central coordinating and monitoring agency sa lahat ng PPP pro­jects sa bansa.

Nakapaloob sa Section 3A ng EO No. 8, ang private sector co-chairperson ng NCC ay isa sa mga miyembro ng PPPGB.

Gayunman, binanggit ng PCO na sa EO No. 30, ang Republic Act No. 11032 o ang Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 “reorganized the NCC as the Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council, rendering the position of the Private Sector co-chairperson of the NCC inexistent.”