Bam Adebayo nagpasaring sa tawag ng mga reperi

AYAW tumbukin, pero may problema ang Miami Heat sa officiating sa Game 1 ng NBA Finals kontra Denver Nuggets.

Sa 104-93 loss ng Heat, naka-dalawang free throws lang sila – fewest sa isang playoff game sa NBA history.

Parehong naipasok ni reserve guard Haywood Highsmith ang freebies.

Sa postgame, tinanong ni Joe Vardon ng The Athletic si Bam Adebayo tungkol sa discrepancy. Para ikumpara, 16 of 20 ang Nuggets sa stripe.

“If I do something, will you take the fine?” sagot ni Bam Adebayo, pinamunuan ng 26 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists ang Miami.

Umiiwas sa multa si Adebayo at ang Heat. Pero nagpatuloy siya:

“We can’t let them dictate the game. I just feel like we took a lot of jump shots. We missed a lot of them instead of getting to the basket.”

Bubusisiin nila ang tape ng laro para piliting makabawi sa Game 2 sa Lunes (araw sa Manila) sa Denver pa din.

Sa first three rounds ng playoffs sa East, mainit ang shooting ng Heat. Nanlamig bigla sa Finals.

Makakatulong kung maibabalik ang atake nila sa basket at kapag nakakuha ng mas maraming biyahe sa stripe.

(Vladi Eduarte)