Sunshine may problema sa anak

Tila sunod-sunod ang mga nangyayaring pagsubok sa actress na si Sunshine Dizon.

‘Yun din ang komento ng isang netizen sa kanya sa recent Instagram post niya tungkol sa bunsong anak na si Anton.

Hindi pa ina-address ni Sunshine ang tungkol sa estafa case na isinampa raw sa kanya, pero heto’t may bago siyang post na kung pagbabasehan ang caption niya, tila may pinagdadaanang problema si Sunshine bilang nanay sa anak.

Ayon kay Sunshine, “One day when you’re all grown up you will realize all the lies that were fed to you was wrong. I hope and pray that you don’t regret the times we wasted. But no matter what, I will always forgive you because you will always be my one and only son.

“Believe me when I say this, one day you will care and you will finally understand that your father’s mistress will never be your mother. Ask him why after 8 years he still has not filed for annulment when I have begged for my freedom for years. Always remember that a mother’s love can never be replaced by a father.

“You’re a smart boy, ask yourself what have you ever learned about being a man from him. On this day I wish you peace, forgiveness, love and happiness.”

Nakalulungkot bilang nanay, nakita namin kung gaano rin prinotektahan talaga ni Sunshine ang dalawang anak. (Rose Garcia)