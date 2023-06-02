WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Pagasa: Panahon ng tag-ulan simula na

Idineklara kahapon (Hunyo 2) ng Pagasa ang pagsisimula ng pa­nahon ng tag-ulan o rainy season.

Binanggit nito ang malawakang pag-ulan­ mula sa kalat-kalat na thunderstorms, pagdaan ng Super Typhoon Betty at ang habagat.

“The occurrence of scattered thunderstorms, the passage of Super Typhoon Betty and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought widespread rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas which signifies the start of the rainy season in the country,” pahayag ng Pagasa.

“However, breaks in rainfall events (also known as monsoon breaks) may occur, which can last for several days or weeks,” dagdag nito. (Issa ­Santiago)

See Related Story:

Tag-ulan na! – PAGASA

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante