Pagasa: Panahon ng tag-ulan simula na

Idineklara kahapon (Hunyo 2) ng Pagasa ang pagsisimula ng pa­nahon ng tag-ulan o rainy season.

Binanggit nito ang malawakang pag-ulan­ mula sa kalat-kalat na thunderstorms, pagdaan ng Super Typhoon Betty at ang habagat.

“The occurrence of scattered thunderstorms, the passage of Super Typhoon Betty and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the past few days have brought widespread rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas which signifies the start of the rainy season in the country,” pahayag ng Pagasa.

“However, breaks in rainfall events (also known as monsoon breaks) may occur, which can last for several days or weeks,” dagdag nito. (Issa ­Santiago)

