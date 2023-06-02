KDLex araw-araw sa US billboard

“Not once, but twice”. Talagang naglulustay ng salapi ang mga panatiko ng KDLex sa muling pagpapakabit ng billboard sa Time Square, New York City.

Kamakailan lang, bumalandra sa social media ang led billboard ad nina KD Estrada at Alexa Ilacad. Nakaposte ito sa busy district ng New York. Ginastusan ito ng KDlex International Sweethearts.

Pero sa pagkakataon ito, ang ‘Whatever 9 of KDLex’ ang gumastos para sa BB ad.

Unang ibinalita ito ni @Cal_KDLex sa kanyang tweet kalakip ang bagong BB ad.

“Another KDLex Billboard sa New York Time Square from @whatever9ofc naman. Grabe -everyday ba may pa-billboard mga sweethearts sa NYC hehe. Kahapon from KIS. Bukas sino naman kaya? Eme. Thank you sweethears for this.”

Sinegundahan naman ito ni @YhanieDesampar1 at sinabing “Yes po kina-career na po ng solid sweethearts ang magpa BB!! From KIS to @whatever9ofc who’s next? OMG! Iba grabe! Shout out @whatever9ofc SALAMAT sa suporta at pagmamahal niyo. ‘Another BB from NYS TS Philippines with LOVE”.

Ikinaloka din ito ng isa pang fanatiko na si @whitehearts_fp at sinabi naman nitong, “Sweethearts are no stone leaving unturned for #KDLEX. First, it was the mind blowing billboard from KIS, & now the amazing folks at @whatever9ofc surprised us with another stunning billboard in the bustling heart of New York City. This level of love & support is truly..”

Hindi naman makapaniwala si Alexa sa nalaman.Nanghihinayang ito na hindi nya makikita ang effort ng kanyang mga fan.

“Another one!? Really wish I was there to see this up close. Thank you so mich, @whatever9ofc!!! KD & I are so grateful!”.

