Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Hunyo 03, 2023 – Sabado Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 5 Ring A Bell, 1 Panday Pira, 2 Mabalor

R02 – 1 Oradas Gray, 2 Bantay Sarado, 6 SunRider, 3 One Oh One

R03 – 1 Cam From Behind, 4 Weather Lang, 6 Hamlet, 3 StayInTheMoment

R04 – 4 Galloping Ghost, 2 My Dear Magnolia, 7 Navy Cut, 5 Seven Of Diamonds

R05 – 1 Make A Difference, 6 Doña Chichay, 5 Crazy Collin, 2 Andromeda

R06 – 7 Success Of Times, 5 Magnolia Yana, 3 See You Tomorrow, 4 Fortress

R07 – 5 Keynote Speaker, 7 Golden Sunrise, 8 A.P Factor, 4 Pulang Lupa

R08 – 2 Avalone Bandit, 6 Smart Bell, 7 Waray Na Mayda Pa, 12 Sweet Spot

Solo Pick: Oradas Gray, Galloping Ghost, Make A Difference, Keynote Speaker

Longshot: Ring A Bell

