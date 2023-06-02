WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink Jisoo tinamaan ng virus

Tinamaan ng COVID-19 ang Blackpink member na si Jisoo.

Ayon sa YG Entertainment, nagpositibo sa COVID-19 si Jisoo noong Hunyo 1.

“Jisoo took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. She initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st,”

Dahil sa sakit, hindi ito makakapunta sa concert nila sa Osaka, Japan na gaganapin sa Hunyo 3 at 4.

“Jisoo was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with Blackpink fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist’s health and safety of all,”

(CS)

