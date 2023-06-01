22 panukala naghihintay ng pirma ni BBM

May kabuuhang 22 panukalang batas ang naghihintay ng lagda ni Pangulong Ferdinang “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. matapos itong ipasa ng Senado at Kamara sa 1st Regular Session ng 19th Congress.

“Your Senate has approved a total of six measures enacted into law — four of national application, and two local laws,” pahayag ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa plenar­yo.

“Twenty-two bills are also now for the President’s signature — seven of them national, 15 local. Three national bills are pending, the bicameral conference committee report and six more national bills have been approved on 3rd reading,” dagdag niya.

Kabilang sa mga panukala ang mga prayo­ridad na panukala ng administrasyong Marcos.

“I’m proud that every member of the Se­nate have done their part in honoring our pledge to the people. We show up, we step up, speak out every session day to the role is called,” sabi pa ng lider ng Senado. (Dindo Matining)

