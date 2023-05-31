Mermaid movie ni Halle Bailey nag-number one

Sulit ang pagsugal ng Disney sa singer na si Halle Bailey dahil nag-number one noong nakaraang Memorial Day weekend sa Amerika ang live-action remake ng ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Certified box-office hit ito dahil sa kinita nitong $118 million in just four days. Ang total budget ng ‘The Little Mermaid’ ay $250 million. At mabilis na mababawi ito ng Disney sa first week pa lang nito sa global box-office na umabot na sa $400 million making it the third highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Nakatanggap din ng magagandang reviews ang pelikula. Tinawag ng Variety na classic ang movie dahil “perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation.”

After na makatanggap ng backlash ang Disney dahil sa pagpili nila kay Halle bilang si Ariel sa movie, wala na raw kailangang patunayan pa 23-year old singer.

Ayon sa Variety, “Halle, God put you in this place and time… So let your light shine. Hold your head up high, walk in your peace, and celebrate the greatness that you are.” (Ruel Mendoza)