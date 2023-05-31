Mark Magsayo aakyat ng timbang

Nagplaplanong bumalik sa laban sa bagong weight category si dating WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo sa darating na Setyembre o Oktubre sa mas mabigat na junior lightweight o super featherweight division kasunod ng pangalawang sunod na pagkabigo sa 126-pound category kontra American Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa noong Marso 4 sa Toyota Arena sa Ontario, California sa Estados Unidos.

Nagpakita ng intensiyong umakyat sa panibagong dibisyon ang tubong Tagbilaran City, Bohol boxer kasunod ng unanimous decision na pagkatalo kay Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) para sa WBC interim 126-lb belt at reigning WBC titlist Rey Vargas (36-1, 22KOs) ng Mexico noong Hulyo 9, 2022 na nagresulta ng split decision.

Ito na rin ang ipinabatid ni MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons sa panayam ng isang online website matapos sumabak sa tatlong mabibigat na laban si Magsayo (24-2, 16 KOs), kung saan napanalunan nito ang WBC title laban kay Gary Russel, Jr. noong Enero 22, 2022.

“Mark had an unbelievably tough year-and-a-half,” sey ni Gibbons sa ProBox TV News.

“He beat Gary Russell, arguably [the] number-one featherweight in the world, then he had to fight the worst guy ever in the world, Rey Vargas, and he gave a heck of a [fight] to Brandon Figueroa. The weight [fighting at featherweight] took a little bit out of him. So, he is going to return in September or October at 130 [lbs].”

Gayunpaman, bago pa man ang laban kay Figueroa, nauna nang inamin ni Gibbons na plano nang umakyat ng 27-anyos sa 130-lbs division.

“He was feeling moving up to [130] before this opportunity came. We were going up to [130], and then the Figueroa fight came. And he said, ‘You know what? For this type of fight, I’m gonna make it again.’ And as you saw, it wasn’t easy. You know, he got there, but that, you know, took a little something out of him, also,” kwento pa ng American promoter. (Gerard Arce)