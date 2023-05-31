Anti-Red Tape award nasungkit uli ng Navotas

Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, muling pinarangalan ang Navotas City para sa good governance at exemplary service mula sa Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

Kabilang ang lungsod sa pitong local government unit (LGU) sa bansa na nagkamit ng Accelerating Reforms for Improved Service Efficiency (ARISE) Award mula sa ARTA.

Tinanggap nina Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco at Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez ang parangal mula kay Secretary Ernesto Perez at Undersecretary Gerald Divinagracia sa idinaos na 5th anniversary celebration ng ARTA sa The Manila Hotel noong Lunes.

“This recognition is the outcome of the collaborative efforts of all city government offices. We especially commend our electronic Business One-Stop-Shop (eBOSS) and Information and Communications Technology Office staff for continuously developing our digital system and simplifying all processes for Navoteño taxpayers.This award validates all our hard work and challenges us to do more to improve the lives of our constituents,” ayon kay Tiangco. (Orly Barcala)