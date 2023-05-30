Mga issue sinagot! I did not cheat on Jason – Moira

Noong Sunday na may kumalat na mga issue laban kay Moira ay ilang beses naming kinontak ang Cornerstone handler niyang si Mac Merla para kunin ang panig ng Kapamilya singer.

Hindi kami pinalad na makausap si Mac that day, pero noong Monday ay naka-chat namin ang handler ni Moira at ipinasa nga niya sa amin ang Facebook post ni Jeffrey Vadillo, vice president ng Cornerstone.

Ipinagtanggol ni Jeffrey si Moira laban sa mga akusasyon dito ng songwriter na si Lolito Go.

Ngayong araw na ito naman ay pinadalhan kami ni Mac ng official statement mismo ni Moira.

“I never imagined that I would find myself in a situation where I have to explain and defend my decision to leave a marriage, as well as justify the state of my mental health.

“It is truly disheartening that I am being questioned and asked to prove my worth as a songwriter and artist. However, despite the overwhelming circumstances, I feel a strong inner calling to stand up for myself and protect my integrity.

“I want to set things straight once and for all. Let me be clear: I have never employed a ghostwriter. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with immensely talented artists who treat each other with respect and acknowledge the contributions we all bring to the table. Every song I have created is a true reflection of my deepest emotions and experiences. I am fully prepared to provide evidence that supports this truth, including screenshots of conversations and recordings of my songs, which will undoubtedly validate and disprove the harmful accusations made against me.

“I did not cheat on Jason. It is unfair that I find myself in a position where I have to defend my name and even explain why I did not deserve to be cheated on.

“Currently, my focus is on the path towards healing, as the weight of trauma still lingers heavily in my heart. This process is not only essential for my own well-being but also for the well-being of those dear to me who have unwaveringly stood by my side throughout these challenging times—my loving family, my dedicated band, my friends, who have all been my source of emotional support. Their presence has been my anchor, grounding me during these turbulent moments.

“I hold onto hope that, one day, when the dust settles and clarity is restored, I will have the capacity to embrace a love that is faithful and genuine.

“I take solace in the knowledge that I am Moira—an artist—who will bravely navigate these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

Ipinost din ni Moira sa kanyang Instagram ang kanyang official statement at sabi ng ilang mga nakausap ko ay tama lang na maging palaban ang Kapamilya singer.

Si Ogie Alcasid, nag-comment sa post ni Moira at sinabing “Love you.”

Pati si Dani Barretto ay nagsabing “Love you my Moi Moi!!!!!!”

Nag-“I love you” rin si John Prats sa post na ‘yon ni Moira.

Abangan na lang natin kung hanggang saan aabot ang issue na ito, pero ang nakakatuwa ay nilinaw ni Moira na hindi niya kinaliwa ang estranged husband na si Jason Marvin Hernandez.