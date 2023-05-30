Marinero nagising, pinabagsak CEU

Napakawalan ng Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda ang 17-point lead sa first half pero nakabalik para butatain ang comeback ng CEU 81-72 sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig Martes ng hapon.

Nasilat sa PSP sa unang laro, tinapos ng Red Lions ang eliminations sa five straight wins para selyuhan ang top spot ng PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Diretso na sa semis ang mga taga-Mendiola. “The incentive of being No. 1 and being in the semis is of course welcome for us but at the same time, hindi kami p’wede mag-relax,” giit ni coach Yuri Escueta. “Tataas ‘yung laro sa playoffs so we have to be prepared.”

Puminta ng all-around game na 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists at 3 steals si Jacob Cortez, may tig-11 sina Peter Alfaro at Yukien Andrada, at 11 markers, 16 boards kay Cliffor Jopia. (Vladi Eduarte)