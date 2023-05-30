Inigo Pascual kampi kay Moira Dela Torre

Kinampihan ni Inigo Pascual si Moira dela Torre laban sa mga akusasyon dito. Ni-retweet din niya ang statement ni Moira, na kasamahan niya sa talent management.

“The fact that Moira has had hit songs written before even Jason was in the picture… Some people really try their hardest to seem they know everything. It’s funny AF.

“I have known her even before Jason was in the picture. Mga tao talaga…,” sabi ni Inigo.

Siyempre, sinang-ayunan naman ito ng mga fan ni Inigo.

Well, mukhang paramihan ng kakampi ang ganap sa laban sa pagitan nina Moira at Jason, ha!

‘Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)