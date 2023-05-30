WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Inigo Pascual kampi kay Moira Dela Torre

Kinampihan ni Inigo Pascual si Moira dela Torre laban sa mga akusasyon dito. Ni-retweet din niya ang statement ni Moira, na kasamahan niya sa talent management.

“The fact that Moira has had hit songs written before even Jason was in the picture… Some people really try their hardest to seem they know everything. It’s funny AF.

“I have known her even before Jason was in the picture. Mga tao talaga…,” sabi ni Inigo.

Siyempre, sinang-ayunan naman ito ng mga fan ni Inigo.

Well, mukhang paramihan ng kakampi ang ganap sa laban sa pagitan nina Moira at Jason, ha!

‘Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Popular sa Politiko

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante