Caticlan, Cebu swak sa Google top destination

Pasok ang mga sikat at dinarayong destinasyon ng Pilipinas sa inilabas ng Google Flights para sa mga bet puntahan ng mga Pinoy.

Swak sa ikaapat na pwesto ang Caticlan. Paglalarawan dito, “Caticlan is known as one of the entry points to the famous beaches of Boracay Island, offering natural attractions such as the clear waters of the Sanga-an River and the migratory birds of Lupo Lupo Lake. From Pantaleon Peak, visitors are treated to scenic views of Boracay across Caticlan Bay.”

Nasungkit naman ng Cebu ang ika-5 na pwesto.

“Its prosperous port capital, Cebu City, retains landmarks from its 16th-century Spanish colonial past. Not only is Cebu rich in history, but it also boasts natural attractions, including sweeping views over the city from the observation deck on Mt. Busay.”

Kasama rin ang Manila para sa ika-7, at Kalibo para sa ika-9 sa listahan.

“Intramuros, a walled city in colonial times, is the heart of Old Manila. This bustling city provides a unique blend of historical and contemporary experiences for tourists and locals alike.”

“A 1st class municipality and capital of the Province of Aklan. With a population of 89,127 people as of the 2020 census, this bustling town is a gateway to some of the most stunning beach escapes in the country,” description sa Kalibo.

Samantala, nanguna naman dito ang Tokyo, Japan na sinundan ng Singapore. (Moises Caleon)