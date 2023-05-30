Carla BFF na si Beauty

Mukhang bagong BFF ni Carla Abellana si Beauty Gonzalez, ha!

Binati ni Carla si Beauty on social media noong birthday ng huli. Parehong Gemini sina Carla at Beauty kaya mabilis daw silang naging friends sa set ng teleseryeng ‘Stolen Life’.

“To my Farrarah, a HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, Beautiful Beauty! I love you and I just want you to know that you are one of my absolute favorite co-actors. Working with you has been such a privilege because you have opened my eyes to what should matter most about our work, plus I have learned a lot from working alongside you in the last 5 months. I will always be grateful for your honesty, genuine kindness and warm friendship. The world needs more people just like you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, my fellow Gemini! ILY, Gwapa,” caption ni Carla.

Reply naman ni Beauty, “To my dearest Lucy, I am you, and you are me. We are intertwined in ways only you and I can understand. We’ve only just begun. Love you to the stars.”

Nag-birthday si Beauty noong May 28 at sa June 12 naman ang birthday ni Carla.