1M Pinoy worker target ng Saudi Arabia

Puntirya ng Saudi Arabia na kumuha ng isang milyong Filipino skilled workers sa loob ng 18 hanggang 24 buwan, ayon kay Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

Sa isang press briefing nitong Martes, sinabi ni Ople na gumugulong na ang negosasyon ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor sa Saudi Arabia para sa posibleng mass hiring.

“I see exciting times ahead for our Filipino workers and also for our partners overseas. When we were in Saudi Arabia, we are exploring the possibility of a special hiring program to address the labor needs of Saudi Arabia,” wika ng kalihim.

Binanggit ng DMW secretary na ang mga posibleng kunin ay mga manggagawa sa mga hotel at restaurant, cons­truction at information and technology.

“We in the department will have to look at, have a special hiring program that would accommodate their needs while also scaling up our skills training and opportunities for job internships so that may (there is a) continued sustainability for our own needs and our needs of our external partners,” paliwanag ni Ople.

Higit sa 900,000 ang mga Pilipinong nagtatrabaho ngayon sa Saudi Arabia.