Teves papatawan ng mabigat na parusa sa Kamara

Mas mabigat na parusa umano ang irerekomenda ng House Committee on Ethics and Privileges laban kay Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. dahil sa patuloy na pagkabigo nitong umuwi sa bansa kahit na expired na ang travel authority na ibinigay sa kanya ng Kamara de Representantes.

Pero hindi isiniwalat ng chairperson ng komite na si COOP NATCCO party-list Rep. Felimon Espares kung ano ang parusang ito.

“The Committee on Ethics and Privileges, unanimously decided to recommend to the plenary the imposition of a stiffer disciplinary action to our colleague Arnolfo A Teves Jr. for violation of the Rules of the House of Representatives particularly Rule 20 section 142 subsection A and B of the Code of Conduct and for disorderly behavior,” sabi ni Espares.

Ayon kay Ethics Committee Vice-Chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Jil Bongalon hindi nangangahulugan na irerekomenda ng komite na sibakin si Teves bilang miyembro ng Kamara.

“Based on the House Rules, the stiffer penalty from suspension is explusion and there is another penalty that can be imposed, any penalty that the committee may determine, so ‘yon na lang po ‘yong natitirang options. But I’m not saying na ‘yon ‘yong decision o recommendation ng committee,” paliwanag ni Bongalon.

Ayon kay Bongalon hindi rin maaari na mas mababa sa 60 araw na suspensyon na nauna ng ipinataw ng komite kay Teves ang irekomenda ng komite.

Sinabi naman ni Espares na ang rekomendasyon ng komite ay ipadadala nito sa plenaryo para paaprubahan sa Martes o Miyerkoles, ang huling araw ng sesyon bago ang sine die adjournment. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)