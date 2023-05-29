Rex kinabog mga kalaban sa ‘The Clash’

Ang Simpatikong Bokalista ng Caloocan City na si Rex Baculfo ang tinanghal na grand champion ng ‘The Clash’ ngayong 2023.

Hindi raw inaasahan ng 27-year old singer-vlogger na aabot siya sa grand finals ng reality talent competition show ng GMA-7 dahil ang gagaling daw ng mga nakalaban niya sa Top 4 na sina Arabelle dela Cruz, Liana Castillo, at Mariel Reyes.

Si Arabelle na taga-Laguna ang nakalaban niya sa final round sa pag-awit nila ng song na ‘Oras Ko ‘To’ na original piece composed by Christian Bautista.

Sa naging final decision ng judges, mas pinaboran nila ang version ni Rex kaya siya ang naging 5th season winner ng ‘The Clash’.

Heto ang pasasalamat ni Rex na pinost niya sa Instagram, “This is all for God’s glory! To God be the glory! THANK YOU LORD!!! A dream come true! A dream that I never thought would happen!! Ang lagi ko lang po sinasabi sa sarili ko dati ok lang ‘yan Rex, basta meron kang napapasayang tao sa bawat performance mo sobrang blessing na ‘yon sayo! Pero LORD you gave me this! And I promise to always do this for YOU! For your glory!!

“To my Family, kayo ‘yung laging naging kasangga ko sa bawat laban, you guys always got my back, pag kailangan ko kayo, when it’s stressful and tough lagi kayo nanjan for me! I LOVE YOU GUYS!! THIS IS FOR YOU!!!

“Gusto ko pong magpasalamat din sa aking mga co clashers! Simula nung day 1 up to this point! You guys are like a family to me we’re like a real family and I’m blessed to get to know you all. Also sa ating ma, Mama @geebragancia thank you for all your love, guidance, care and support na binigay mo samin ma! You know that ma for everything!

“To our Coach Jai Aracama and Musical Director Sir Marc Lopez without you po wala din po ako at kaming clashers.

Thank you po sa inyong guidance and expertise na shinare po sakin! Our Clash Masters @rayvercruz and @myjaps Thank you for always cheering us up, for all the advices and love you gave me din po! To our Clash Judges Ms. @lanimisalucha Ms. @msaiaidelasalas Sir. @xtianbautista , Thank you po for always being there for us po, your critics and paalala na hindi po namin makakalimutan dahil para samin din po yun! Napakabait niyo pong lahat samin and pinagaan niyo po yung difficult na rounds at labanan po namin sa clash arena.”

“SALAMAT PO SA TIWALA NIYONG LAHAT. This is your Simpatikong Bokalista REX BACULFO THE CLASH 2023 GRAND CHAMPION!!”

Bilang winner, nanalo si Rex ng one million pesos, exclusive contract under GMA-7, and a brand-new house and lot worth P3 million from Camella.

Ang bongga ng pagsisimula sa showbiz ni Rex, ha!