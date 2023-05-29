P900M mga puslit na yosi, kargamento bumulaga sa inspeksiyon ng BOC 

Umaabot sa P900 milyong halaga ng mga smuggled imported na sigarilyo at iba pang general merchandise, na kinabibilangan ng mga including intellectual property rights (IPR) infringing goods, ang nadiskubre ng mga otoridad sa isinagawang pag-iinspeksiyon ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa isang bodega sa Plaridel, Bulacan noong Biyernes.

Sa isinasagawang quick inventory sa mga goods na mula sa China, ay natuklasang nagkakahalaga ang mga illicit cigarettes ng hanggang P50 milyon.

Nabatid na nag-ugat ang operasyon matapos na maglabas si Customs Commissioner Bien Rubio ng Letter of Authority (LOA) at Mission Order (MO), na kaagad namang inimplementa ng mga ahente ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), at ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The team inspected the warehouses and found to contain imported illicit cigarettes, and other imported general merchandise, housewares, kitchenwares, and IPR-infringing goods,” ani Rubio.

Idinagdag pa niya na ang approximate value ng mga goods na nadiskubre sa bodega ay humigit kumulang sa P900 milyon.

Ayon kay CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso, na siyang nanguna sa naturang operasyon, “Our team showed the LOA to the warehouse representatives and they proceeded with the inspection after it was acknowledged.”

Dagdag pa niya, pansamantala nang naka-padlak at selyado ang mga bodega.

Pinuri naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang operasyon at sinabing hindi ito magiging posible kung wala ang maayos na kooperasyon mula sa mga respective government agencies.

“This operation shows what we can achieve with proper coordination between BOC and key government agencies,” aniya.

“More than anything else, this shows what we’ve been saying all along, that the bureau will not stop its anti-smuggling drive against agricultural products and illicit cigarettes,” dagdag pa ni Uy.

Nabatid na ang mga may-ari ng mga goods ay pagpiprisintahin ng Customs authorities ng mga importation documents o proof of payment.

Sakali umanong walang kaukulang dokumento, kaagad na isasagawa ang corresponding seizure at forfeiture proceedings laban sa mga subject shipments para sa paglabag sa Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Republic Act No. 10863 o The Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).