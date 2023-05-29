Moira hindi manggagamit, walang ghostwriter

Agad-agad na pinagtanggol ng talent management (Cornerstone) si Moira dela Torre tungkol sa mahabang Facebook post ng isang composer, si Lolito Go.

Sa pamamagitan ng Facebook ay naglahad din si Jeff Vadillo ng mensahe.

“I have known Moira for almost 2 decades. She has been our artist and more than that a sister to me.

“There is this FB post currently circulating that’s casting shade on her integrity as an artist and songwriter. As a witness to her hard work and genuine talent, I cannot take this sitting down.

“This person claimed a ‘fun fact’ (which is really not fun at all) that 95% of Moira’s hits were composed by Jason Marvin. Paubaya, Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, EDSA, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Saglit, and the list goes on. Then he added the question kung sino ang manggagamit?

“That statement is grossly inaccurate. Paubaya and Edsa were both composed by Jason (this is public knowledge. Actually Moira also helped in Paubaya), the other songs Ikaw at Ako, Pabilin, Patawad, Kumpas, Babalik Sayo, Patawad, Kumpas were composed both by Moira and Jason (Moira even gave a bigger contribution to some of those songs).

“So as far as these songs are concerned, walang gamitan. Tawag diyan collaboration.

“And collaborating with one another does not make Moira any less of a powerhouse songwriter. Saglit is composed by Moira not to mention the entire Malaya album which includes the mega hits Malaya, Tagu-Taguan, Take her to the Moon and Tagpuan. It is also worth noting that her debut album is what jumpstarted Moira’s career and put her on the map.

“With that in mind, I would also like to add that in the almost 20 years I’ve known Moira, she would never need the service of a ghostwriter for her songs/compositions (which this other person is claiming na tumawad pa daw si Moira to the tune of P20k). Masyado genius si Moira to need that.

“Why would she pay when she is more than capable of doing it herself. Hindi pa siya sikat, sumusuka ng songs after songs si Moira. Doon sa nagsabi nun – are you implying na mas magaling kang songwriter kaysa sa kanya?

“Stop invalidating the work of a hardworking woman. She does not deserve this.”

Well, mukhang mahaba pa ang bangayan sa pagitan nina Moira at Jason, ha! Pero, balita ko ay puwedeng umabot sa demandahan ang usaping ito. (Dondon Sermino)