MIF Corp susuyurin mga investment sa PSE

Posible umanong maghanap ng blue chip investment opportunity sa Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) ang korporasyong ma­ngangasiwa sa Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Ito ang sinabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa kanyang pagdalo sa inagurasyon ng PSE Event Hall at follow-on offering listing ceremony ng Ayala Corporation sa PSE Tower sa Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“Our strong belief in the important role of capital markets in supporting the national development agenda is also the driving force behind our proposed establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“The corporation that will be created to manage the Maharlika Investment Fund will invariably look to the PSE in its search for blue chip investment opportunities, from which handsome dividends may be generated – dividends which shall be channeled to fund the government’s strategic social programs towards the achievement of the nation’s larger development goals,” dagdag pa nito.

Inaprubahan na ng Kamara de Represen­tantes ang panukalang MIF bill at nakabinbin naman ito sa Senado.

“We hope that the PSE and the business sector as a whole is one with the House of Representatives as we push for these and other strategic legislative initiatives, knowing that the advancement of the marginalized sectors of Philippine society not only leads to greater returns but more importantly, ensures a bright future for all Filipinos,” dagdag pa ng lider ng Kamara. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)