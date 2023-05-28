GMA nilinis si First Lady Liza sa kudeta

Muling itinanggi ni dating Pa­ngulo at Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ang mga ulat na sangkot ito sa tangkang kudeta kay Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, pati na ang report na may basbas ito ni First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

“It is disrespectful to her and to her intelligence,” diin ni Arroyo.

“Whoever is spreading these pathetic rumors are the ones dupin­g the Filipino people, and they should now move on to the serious business of making positive contributions to national progress,” patutsada pa ng dating pangulo.

Napilitang maglabas ng pahayag si Arroyo sa pamamagitan ng Facebook dahil sa kumakalat na kuwento na naloko raw siya ng isang babaeng kongresista at napaniwala na ang plano na tanggalin sa puwesto si Speaker Romualdez ay aprubado ng first lady.

Nanindigan pa si Arroyo na siya ang instrumento sa pagbuo ng UniTeam kaya mahirap isipan na siya rin ang gagawa para masira ito.

“I made a humble contribution to the joining of forces that became the UniTeam, and the resultin­g supermajority in the House is a major force for deliverin­g our president’s agenda. Thus, I would never take any action to destroy it,” paliwanag ni Arroyo.

Dahil sa umugong na kudeta sa Kamara, pinalitan si Arroyo bilang Senior Deputy Speaker ni Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. (Billy Begas)