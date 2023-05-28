Ex-Cong Ty hinirit tapyasin excise tax sa petrolyo

Nais ni dating LPG Marketers’ Association (LPGMA) representative Arnel Ty na pag-aralan na ang pagbawas o tuluyang pagtanggal ng excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo.

Sa panayam ng “Mahiwagang Mundo ng Politiko”, sinabi ni Ty na panahon na para i-review kung dapat na bang alisin ang excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo.

“The fuel industry is heavily taxed when it comes sa mga excise tax, so I think the best way of showing to our consumer that the affordability of basic product will be given,” wika ni Ty.

Punto ng chairman ng Republic Gas Corporation (REGASCO), ang excise tax noon ay ipinataw sa petrolyo dahil mababa pa ang presyo nito sa international market.

Ngunit ngayon, tingin ni Ty ay sapat na ang nakukuhang koleksyon ng gobyerno sa value added tax (VAT) ng mga oil product dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng petrolyo.

“But sa ngayon po, napakataas na po ng petrolyo sa international market, I think the VAT alone is more than enough so that we can also review if we can also reduce man lang or remove the excise tax,” sambit ni Ty.