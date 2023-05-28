Ban mga sumuway sa rules ng MPBL – Manny Pacquiao

INANUNSYO ng Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) na ilang player nila ang sinuspinde dahil sa paglabag sa ilang tuntunin ng liga.

Aprubado kay MPBL founder at chairman Manny Pacquiao ang parusa sa mga manlalaro na hindi nga lang pinangalanan.

Hindi rin dinetalye ng regional league kung ano ang nalabag ng mga player na sinailalim sa ban.

Dinagdag ng dating senador, na mananatiling mapagmatyag ang MPBL para mabantayan ang kanilang mga player at coach.

“As a league whose aim is to develop and nurture Filipino basketball talents, who proudly represent the different provinces and cities in the country, the MPBL stresses the importance of abiding to tournament rules and regulations and maintaining the integrity of the matches,” giit ni Pacquiao.

Nagpasalamat din si MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes sa mga koponan para patuloy na mapaganda ang nasa limang taon nang liga.

“We thank the MPBL teams for their continued support to the initiatives of league founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao in improving the league for the benefit of the players, coaches, staff and most importantly, basketball fans,” sey ni Duremdes.

(Ray Mark Patriarca)