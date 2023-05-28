Abra mayor binawian ng lisensya; 15 baril ipinakukumpiska

Binawi ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang permit to carry firearms at license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) ng isang pulitiko sa Abra dahil sa mga kwestyonableng dokumento at magkakaiba nitong pirma para sa aplikasyon ng 15 nitong armas.

Sa isang pahayag ng PNP-Firearms and Explosive Office (FEO), inaatasan din si Langiden, Abra Mayor Artemio Cirillo Donato Jr., na makipag-ugnayan sa Regional Security Unit Cordillera (RSCU Cor) o pinakamalapit na presinto para i-turn over ang 15 nitong baril sa loob ng 48 oras matapos niyang matanggap ang nasabing abiso.

‘The revocation was initiated as a result of the continuous evaluation and audit of uploaded documents for the application of LTOPF and FR wherein it appears that Mr. Donato in his LTOPF and Firearm registration application form, did and there misdeclared the true and correct qualifications, the type of license and other license/s he possesses.

Likewise, Mr. Donato bears different signatures on his other documents such as the Firearm Registration Form for the transfer of firearms, Firearm Registration Form for a newly purchased firearm, and the Deed of Sale of Firearm uploaded. This only showed that the application forms and Deed of Sale are void, and there are misrepresentations, misdeclarations/falsity committed, thus he has not completed the standards and requisites for issuance and obtaining an LTOPF to allow him to acquire firearms and ammunition,’ ayon sa PNP FEO. (Catherine Reyes)