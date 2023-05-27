‘We’re both in a good place’: Max Collins nagsalita na sa ‘hiwalayan’ sa jowa

Hindi raw ‘kabit’ ni Senator Bong Revilla ang role ni Max Collins sa seryeng ‘Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis’ na mapapanood sa GMA-7.

Hindi rin daw siya ang magiging mortal na kaaway ng karakter ni Beauty Gonzalez.

Pero pag-amin ni Max, kinabahan talaga siya noong unang magkasama sila ni Bong sa taping.

“My first time, and yes, in the beginning I was really nervous. But actually he’s such a joy to work with, kasi iniisip niya lahat ng tao sa paligid niya.

“He really makes sure na everyone is happy, everyone is okey. Binibigyan niya kami lagi ng coffee, na malamig, kasi mainit sa set.

“He’s very humble. Very nice!” sabi ni Max.

Siyempre, hindi naiwasang usisain si Max tungkol sa personal na buhay niya. Matagal na ngang natsitsismis na ‘hiwalay’ na sila ni Pancho Magno, pero pareho ngang tikom ang mga bibig nila sa tunay nilang sitwasyon.

Pero, kumusta na ba talaga si Max? Ang buhay pag-ibig? Relasyon kay Pancho?

“Happy ako. I’m very happy right now where I am with my life.

“I don’t like telling people about my personal life so much, I’m more of a private person. But when it comes to work, I like being active, I love to work, I love my job as an actress.

“Now that I’m getting older, marami akong pinagdaanan sa buhay. And it makes me more confident, I guess, as a person, and in my acting capability.

“Yes I am happy where I am now. I feel like I’ve matured a lot, with everything I’ve been through. And I feel like I’ve become a better mom, and a better person.

“And I feel like being quiet about my personal issues has helped me more, because it allows people to focus on my work, my body of work, as opposed to my issues as a person,” mahabang chika ni Max.

Pero, okey ba sila ni Pancho bilang mga magulang ng anak nila?

“Yes we’re very okay, we’re super okay. Ah, heto na, heto na. Hahahaha!

“But I’m super happy. We are very good. We have such a bright son, who is also very happy. And I know that Pancho is very happy as well. So we’re both in a good place right now.

“’Yun naman ang importante!” saad ni Max.

Naiintindihan na ba ng anak nila ni Pancho ang sitwasyon?

“Yes, sa ngayon pa lang naiintindihan na niya, because he seems to have no problem with it, with our situation. I’m happy that he’s happy. We’re all good!” sabi lang ni Max.

Anyway, isa nga lang ang ibig iparating ni Max, na hindi nila kailangang magbigay ng detalye, pero masaya sila sa sitwasyon nila ngayon, kahit na nga hiwalay na sila.

‘Yun na!