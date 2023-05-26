Pag-IBIG tandem sa mga top transport network

Lumagda ang Pag-IBIG Fund ng partnership sa pagitan ng top transport network & app-based courier companies sa bansa sa layong maging miyembro ang mga delivery rider.

Inilunsad din ng ahensya ang ‘Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo’ upang hikayatin ang mga Pag-IBIG Fund membership na nasa 420,000 delivery riders na sa bansa ngayon .

“We are very happy to welcome delivery riders as part of Pag-IBIG Fund’s growing membership. More importantly, by being Pag-IBIG members, they may be able to avail of affordable home financing under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino

Housing or 4PH Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., which aims to make available 6 million housing units to underserved Filipino families by 2028. These are among our many efforts to solve the country’s housing backlog and enable

more Filipinos and their families to secure homes of their own,” pahayag ni Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) at 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Nakipagkasundo ang Pag-IBIG Fund sa transport network & app-based courier companies na Angkas, Food Panda, Grab, Lalamove at Pick A Roo.

Dahil sa pinasok na kasunduan, ang mga delivery rider ng mga nasabing kompanya ay magkakaroon na ng mas maayos na access sa Pag-IBIG Fund benefits kabilang ang Regular at MP2 Savings programs na nagkakaloob ng competitive returns, at affordable home loan programs upang makabili ang mga ito ng sariling bahay.

Nagpahayag naman ng optimism si Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta na ang Pag-IBIG Fund membership ay patuloy na lalago lalo na sa special raffle promo ng ahensya sa mga delivery riders.

“There are now 15.25 million Filipino workers who are active Pag-IBIG members, which is the highest since the pandemic. And, with the Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo, we hope to encourage more delivery riders to become members so that we can provide even more Filipino workers a secure savings program and affordable home financing. We believe that our delivery riders, whose service and perseverance have been vital in our daily lives, particularly during the pandemic, deserve the best

that Pag-IBIG Fund can offer,” dagdag ni Acosta.