Villar inorkray mga tabatsoy

Nais ni Senadora Cynthia Villar na pigilan sa pagtsibog nang marami ang mga Pilipino bunsod ng lumalaking problema ng obesity o mga matataba sa bansa.

Sa Senate Bill No. 2230 o Anti-Obesity Act of 2023, giniit ni Villar na magbuo ng komprehensibong anti-obesity campaign sa buong bansa para makontrol at mapigilan ang pagdami ng mga matatabang Pilipino.

“It’s high time that we come together to put proactive and comprehensive plans into action to curb this health issue. Hence, I seek the immediate passage of this bill,” giit ng senadora sa kanyang panukala.

Binanggit pa ni Villar na may 800 milyong indibidwal sa buong mundo ang apektado ng sobrang katabaan na nagdadala ng panganib sa pagkakaroon ng cardiovascular diseases, diabetes at cancer.

Sa Pilipinas, umabot na sa 27 mil¬yon ang overweight at obese na mga Pilipino base sa naulang ulat ng Food and Nutrition Research Institute ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“If no proactive measures are undertaken, the overall rates of overweight and obesity are projected to continue rising, potentially resulting in over 30% of Filipino adolescents being overweight or obese by 2030,” babala ni Villar.

Ang obesity, base sa panukala ni Villar, ay sobrang proporsiyon ng kabuuhang body fat na madalas nakikita sa mga taong 20 porsyentong mas mataas kumpara sa kanyang average o ideal na timbang.

“It is usually measured in body mass index, and is affected by, but not limited to, age, gender, genetics, environmental factors, physical activity, psychological factors illness and medication,” sabi pa sa panukala.

Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Villar, magkakaroon ng multi-sectoral committee na pamumunuan ng Department of Health na siyang magpapatupad ng National Anti-Obesity Prevention and Control Program. (Dindo Matining)