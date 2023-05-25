WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Kamara natapos 31 prayoridad ng LEDAC

Naipasa na ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang 31 sa 42 panukala na prayoridad na maisabatas ng administrasyong Marcos at Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

“We are proud of our collective accomplishment – 31 out of 42 and counting. As of today, we have achieved a significant part of our goal in less than a year of session,” sabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Ayon kay Romualdez ang mga panukala ay makatutulong sa nais ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magpatuloy ang paglakas ng ekonomiya, at makalikha ng trabaho at pagkakakitaan para sa mga Pilipino.

“I thank our colleagues for their hard work, as well as the various political parties in the House which have committed to support the passage of priority measures determined by the President and the LEDAC and the House itself,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante