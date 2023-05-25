Kamara natapos 31 prayoridad ng LEDAC

Naipasa na ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang 31 sa 42 panukala na prayoridad na maisabatas ng administrasyong Marcos at Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).

“We are proud of our collective accomplishment – 31 out of 42 and counting. As of today, we have achieved a significant part of our goal in less than a year of session,” sabi ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Ayon kay Romualdez ang mga panukala ay makatutulong sa nais ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magpatuloy ang paglakas ng ekonomiya, at makalikha ng trabaho at pagkakakitaan para sa mga Pilipino.

“I thank our colleagues for their hard work, as well as the various political parties in the House which have committed to support the passage of priority measures determined by the President and the LEDAC and the House itself,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)