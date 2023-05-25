Higit 200 turista tinamaan ng diarrhea, paluto sa El Nido bawal muna

Bawal muna ang pagpapaluto ng pagkain o cooked to order sa El Nido, Palawan para maiwasang maulit ang pagtama ng diarrhea sa mga turistang dumaragsa rito.

Samantala, handa ang Department of Tourism (DOT) na makipag-usap sa mga lokal na pamahalaan rito para maresolba ang sitwasyon kung saan at paano makakakuha ng makakain ang mga turista dahil sa ilalabas nilang kasunduan sa pagitan ng tour operators at motor boat association.

Sa ulat nitong Enero, nasa 200 turista umano ang nagka-diarrhea bunsod ng kakulangan sa mapagkukunan ng malinis na tubig dahil madalas ginagawa ang paluto sa bangka.

“Our tourism destinations fall within the territorial jurisdiction of our LGUs. From our end, we would love to collaborate with the LGU in terms of trying to ensure that while we manage the water quality, we are also able to manage activities that are not necessarily harmful to the environment or would unduly deprive livelihood to our local vendors,” ani DOT secretary Christina Frasco.