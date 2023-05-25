WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Darren humirit ng labyu kay Cassy

darren espanto

Nag-reply na lang ng “LABYU” si Darren Espanto sa mahaba at “cheesy” birthday message ng rumored girlfriend na si Cassy Legaspi sa Instagram.

Sabi ni Cassy, “Happiest happiest birthday to my best friend, partner in crime, the other half of my brain and… sige na… my RM/Namjoon.

“I know we don’t say much but it’s your birthday so here wo go wooo. Thank you for sticking with me through it all and most importantly thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for always taking care of me and for feeding me (no cause literally) and for always letting my parents/team know that I’m in good hands. Everyone knows how talented you are, how you’re “D Total Performer,” little did they know you’re D total package (yie change the title na). You are always so genuinely kind, thoughtful, caring, a true gentleman the list goes on and on.

“Palagi mong sinasabi sa akin na kailangan ko mag-rest and to take it easy, but you tend to forget to do that as well. Happily by your side to watch you grow into the person you want to be.”

Naaliw naman kami sa mga comment ng ilang netizens at fans. Sey nila, “OMG!! Ang tatapang!” “Dito talaga ko napatili Darren!” “Finish na!”

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

