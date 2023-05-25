WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Christian binida ang kanta sa serye nina Jodi, Joshua

Kompleto na ang magiging selebrasyon ni Christian Bautista sa nalalapit nitong 20th anniversary sa showbiz industry.

Ang pumuno sa maraming achievement ng Kapuso artist ay ang pagkakasama ng kanyang awitin sa soundtrack ng “Unbreak My Heart”. Ito’y isang ballad-song na pinamagatang ‘You Are My Everything’.

Pawang Korean producers ang nagtulong-tulong para mai-record ang nasabing awitin.

Iniyabang ni Christian sa Instagram ang ang partisipasyon n’ya sa ‘Unbreak My Heart’ na pinagbibidahan nina Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia, Richard Yap at Gabbi Garcia.

“It’s a real honor on my part to be one of the voices of the official soundtrack of upcoming drama series “Unbreak My Heart”. The melodramatic ballad “You Are My Everything” was crafted into perfection as we worked with Korean producers to record the songs. I am also thankful that I get to do this with the help of my label, Universal Records – time for my 20th anniversary in the industry.”

Ang nasabing drama serye ang kauna-unahang collaboration ng Kapuso at Kapamilya kaya naman proud si Christian na mapabilang dito. Kasama rin sa sanib-puwersa ang Viu at Dreamscape Entertainment.

Kaya naman ganito ang naging mensahe pa ni Christian sa caption, “Thank you so much for still believing in me.”

(Rey Pumaloy)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

