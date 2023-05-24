WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Tulfo hinirit pagsusuot ng body cam sa police ops

Naghain si Senador Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas na inoobliga ang mga operatiba na magsuot ng body-worn cameras sa special police operations at iba pang aktibidad para mas palakasin ang kalidad ng ebidensiya sa ano mang operasyon at siguraduhin ang transparency.

Sa Senate Bill (SB) No. 2199 o “Body-worn Camera Act”, ipapairal sa mga law enforcement operation tulad ng paghahain ng warrants of arrest, pagpapatupad ng mga search warrant, pagpapatupad ng visitorial powers ng Chief Philippine National Police at mga unit commander, at operasyon kontra ilegal na droga.

“This law will provide for an effective law enforcement operation – from investigation, apprehension, detention, and prosecution by utilizing sound and modern procedure in crime investigation,” sabi sa explanatory note ng panukala. (Dindo Matining)

See Related Story:

Raffy Tulfo papakabitan ng CCTV mga presinto

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante