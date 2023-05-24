Tulfo hinirit pagsusuot ng body cam sa police ops

Naghain si Senador Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas na inoobliga ang mga operatiba na magsuot ng body-worn cameras sa special police operations at iba pang aktibidad para mas palakasin ang kalidad ng ebidensiya sa ano mang operasyon at siguraduhin ang transparency.

Sa Senate Bill (SB) No. 2199 o “Body-worn Camera Act”, ipapairal sa mga law enforcement operation tulad ng paghahain ng warrants of arrest, pagpapatupad ng mga search warrant, pagpapatupad ng visitorial powers ng Chief Philippine National Police at mga unit commander, at operasyon kontra ilegal na droga.

“This law will provide for an effective law enforcement operation – from investigation, apprehension, detention, and prosecution by utilizing sound and modern procedure in crime investigation,” sabi sa explanatory note ng panukala. (Dindo Matining)

