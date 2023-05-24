Nurse sa UK kauna-unahang Pinoy Nightingale Lamp Carrier

Sa unang pagkakataon, isang Pinay nurse napili na magdala ng simbolikong Florence Nightingale lamp sa isang commemoration service sa London, England.

Talaga namang proud moment para sa award-winning Filipina-British nurse na si Louie Horne ang mapili bilang ‘lamp carrier’ sa idinaos na 58th Florence Nightingale Commemoration Service na ginanap sa St. Paul’s Cathedral sa.

Para kay Horne, isa umanong karangalan na magkaroon ng role at mai-representa ang lahat ng nurse at midwife sa mundo.

Sabi ni Horne sa kanyang Facebook post, “I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hardwork, consistency and compassion to self and others. Working hard is all I know since childhood and EVERYTHING that I am is due to the belief that if you work hard enough

“It’ll happen, and it did! To those who still doubt themselves and others, Believe me when I say, Never Have I Ever only dream of things, I take one step at a time however far each journey is, Thank you to ALL who’s been part of my nursing journey, It never stops.”

Ginagawa sa naturang commemoration service ang pagdadala ng lampara sa harap ng altar ng simbahan bilang pagkilala sa buhay at naging kontribusyon ng founder ng modern nursing na si Florence Nightingale.

Matatandaan na noong 2021 ay nakatanggap si Horne ng Silver Chief Nursing Officer Award at naging finalist noong 2022 para sa Nurse of the Year ng National Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Health and Care Awards. (Moises Caleon)