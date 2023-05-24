WebClick Tracer

ENTERTAINMENT

Megan Fox aminadong may sakit

Naging open ang Hollywood actress na si Megan Fox sa na-diagnose na mental health disorder niya na body dysmorphia.

Ayon sa Mayo Clinic, “Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations.”

Kaya ini-encourage ni Megan ang maraming kababaihan na pinagdaraanan din ang sakit na body dysmorphia dahil matagal daw itong naging pagsubok sa aktres, physically and mentally, dahil pilit niya itong tinatago noon.

“When you have something like any type of insecurities but especially a body dysmorphia, that amplifies that and makes it very difficult. So I have not overcome, but I am just functioning as best I can.

“As I realized I’d been in this industry for so long, I was like, ‘What are some things I want to do that are maybe accessible to me that I could manifest?’ And that was one of them, where I decided, ‘I do really want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated’,” sey pa ni Megan. (Ruel Mendoza)

Megan, Machine Gun hiwalay na

