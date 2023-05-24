GSIS pigain ng P600M sa nasunog na PHLPost

Bago maglabas ng pondo ang gobyerno sa rehabilitasyon ng makasaysayang Manila Central Post Office, dapat munang singilin ang Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) sa insurance claims ng nasunog na gusali, ayon kay Senador Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“That should be the financial cornerstone of its reconstruction. Before any appropriated funds are tapped, insurance should be collected first. Bago galawin ang nasa national budget, habulin muna ang insurance,” giit ni Escudero sa isang statement.

“The law is clear. The GSIS is the state insurance company of the Republic,” paliwanag pa niya.

Nauna nang kinumpirma ng GSIS na ang Manila Central Post Office Building na nasunog noong Lunes, ay naka-insured ng P604 milyon.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act 656 o “Property Insurance Law” lahat ng government agencies, maliban sa ilang local governments, ay inoobligang ipasok sa insurance ang kanilang “properties, assets, and interests” sa General Insurance Fund (GIF) na pinapatakbo ng GSIS.

“Noong 2021, gumasta ang Phi­lippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) ng P21 million para sa lahat ng uri ng insurance premiums,” wika ni Escudero. “Sa kasalukuyang taon, ang fire insurance premiums nito ay nakapaloob sa P25.8 million budget para sa sari-saring taxes, duties and licenses, Insurance, fidelity bond premiums and other fees.”

