OKBet inayudahan 2nd PBA Legends golf

TAGUMPAY na isinagawa ng gaming platform OKBet at ng PBA Legends Foundation, Inc. ang “2nd PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament” nitong Mayo 9 sa Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club sa Carmona, Cavite.

Dinagsa ang 18-hole event ng mga sikat na basketball personality, supporter at iba pang public figure kabilang sina PBA Legends Foundation, Inc. Chairman Atoy Co, President Alvin Patrimonio, Corporate Secretary Ed Cordero, Treasurer Jojo Lastimosa at mga Board Member na sina Ramon Fernandez at Kenneth Duremdes.

“[The] main purpose of this tournament is to help ‘yung mga kapwa ko dating manlalaro ng PBA na nangangailangan ng tulong-pinansiyal sa kanilang medical needs. We formed this foundation, para kami-kami talaga ang magtulungan sa mga pangangailan ng bawat isa,” sabi ni Co.

Mapupunta ang nalikom na pondo sa PBA Legends Foundation.

Nahirang na Overall Low Gross champion ang isa sa mga tournament sponsor na si Edmund Yee sa nalikom na 70.

“I’m happy with the success of the tournament, bonus na lang na nanalo ako. I’m one of the sponsors, so noong lumapit sila sa akin, with no hesitation nag-go ako kasi it’s for the benefits of the ex-PBAs,” wika ni Yee.

Inihayag ng OKBet na masaya sila sa pakikipagtambalan sa foundation, kasabay ng pangakong patuloy na ipo-promote ang local sports industry.

“This tournament is not just an exciting sports event, but also a noble cause that provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the welfare of those who have dedicated their lives to the world of Filipino basketball,” ayon sa isang OKBet representative.

Bukod sa OKBet, sumuporta rin sa torneo ang San Miguel Corporation, PLDT-SMART, Metro Pacific Tollways Group, NLEX, SM Prime, Gloria Maris Restaurant, Ford EDSA, Boysen Paints, Megacem, Inc., Don Lee Builder, Inc., Mighty David, Arlo Aluminum Co. Inc., Gardiola Group of Companies, Hyco, Excel Coil Coating Corporation at Igan ng Pilipinas Foundation, Inc.

Katuwang rin ang Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp, SOGO, Corbridge Group Phils, Nutritech, Go for Gold, Mr. Manny Sy at si Hon. Vice Governor of Isabela Faustino “Bojie” Dy.

(Ferdz Delos Santos)