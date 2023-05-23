Edmund Yee namayagpag sa OKBet-PBALFI golfest

Giniit na kaibigan ng sports sa bansa, matagumpay ang naging tambalan ng gaming platform OKBet at PBA Legends Foundation Inc. sa 2nd PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament 2023 na pinagbidahan ni Edmund Yee nitong Mayo 9 sa Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club sa Carmona, Cavite.

Dinaluhan ang 18-hole event ng mga basketball personality, supporter at public figure, gaya nina PBALFI. Chairman Atoy Co, President Alvin Patrimonio, Corporate Secretary Ed Cordero, Treasurer Jojo Lastimosa, at Board Members Ramon Fernandez at Kenneth Duremdes.

“The main purpose of this tournament is to help yung mga kapwa ko dating manlalaro ng PBA na nangangailangan ng tulong-pinansyal sa kanilang medical needs. We formed this foundation, para kami-kami talaga ang magtulungan sa mga pangangailan ng bawat isa,” lahad Martes ni Co.

Lahat ng nalikom sa torneo at sa iba pang magiging proyekto sa hinaharap ang mga ipopondo sa mga proyekto ng PBALFI.

Tinanghal ang isa sa mga nagtaguyod sa torneo na si Yee bilang Overall Low Gross Champion, pumoste ng net 70.

“I’m happy with the success of the tournament, bonus na lang na nanalo ako. I’m one of the sponsors, so noong lumapit sila sa akin, with no hesitation nag-go ako kasi it’s for the benefits of the ex-PBAs,” sey ni Yee.

Sa fellowship and awarding ceremony, pinagmalaki ng OKBet ang pakikipag-partner sa foundation, giniit ang patuloy na pagtulong sa lokal na industriya ng sports at sa komunidad ng mga Pinoy.

“This tournament is not just an exciting sports event, but also a noble cause that provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the welfare of those who have dedicated their lives to the world of Filipino basketball,” saad ng kinatawan ng platform.

Ang iba pang mga suporta sa kaganapan ay ang San Miguel Corporation, PLDT-SMART, Metro Pacific Tollways Group, NLEX, SM Prime, Gloria Maris Restaurant, Ford EDSA, Boysen Paints, Megacem, Inc., Don Lee Builder, Inc., Mighty David, Arlo Aluminum Co. Inc., Gardiola Group of Companies, Hyco, Excel Coil Coating Corp, Igan ng Pilipinas Foundation, Inc;

Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., SOGO, Corbridge Group Phils., Nutritech, Go for Gold, Mr. Manny Sy at Isabela Vice Gov. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy.

