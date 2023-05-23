Cualoping babu, Torres bagong PIA chief

Tinanggap ni Presi­dential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil ang resignation ni Mon Cualoping bilang director-general ng Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

Sa Facebook post noong Lunes, sinabi ni Cualoping na inihain niya ang resignation noong Abril 4, 2023 upang mabigyan si Secretary Garafil ng “free hand to choose whom she sees best to be the Director-General of the PIA.”

Nitong Martes, inanunsyo naman ng Malacañang ang pagtalaga ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kay Jose Torres Jr. bilang director-general ng PIA.

Si Torres ay nagsilbing editor-at-large ng Catholic Asian news site LiCAS.news, at nagsilbing member ng editorial board ng Radio Veritas Asia.

Siya ay two-time recipient ng National Book Award for Journalism at nag-aral ng Philosophy sa Ecclesiastical Faculty ng University of Santo Tomas at Theology sa Loyola School of Theology sa Ateneo de Manila University.

“I am grateful to President Marcos for the opportunity and the privilege to serve the country in these trying times of misinformation and disinformation,” saad ni Torres. (Prince Golez)