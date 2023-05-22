WebClick Tracer

[date-today format='l, F j, Y']

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
Sm-malls-online
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Romualdez tinukuran SRP sa sibuyas

Suportado ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang hakbang ng Department of Agriculture na magtakda ng suggested retail price (SRP) para sa sibuyas upang maprotektahan ang mga konsumer mula sa mga tiwaling negosyante.

“The imposition of a Suggested Retail Price for onions, particularly now that market prices are on the uptrend anew, will shield our consu­mers from unconscionably high prices,” ayon kay Romualdez.

“But extreme care should be taken to ensure that in the imposition of the SRP, the interest of stakeholders such as the consumers, the traders, the market vendors, and especially our onion farmers are suitably protected,” dagdag ng Speaker.

Kumbinsido naman si Romualdez, na hindi sa pagtatakda ng SRP ang solusyon sa kasalukuyang problema sa presyuhan ng sibuyas bagkus ang tanging solusyon ay buwagin ang kartel. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante