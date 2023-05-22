Romualdez tinukuran SRP sa sibuyas

Suportado ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang hakbang ng Department of Agriculture na magtakda ng suggested retail price (SRP) para sa sibuyas upang maprotektahan ang mga konsumer mula sa mga tiwaling negosyante.

“The imposition of a Suggested Retail Price for onions, particularly now that market prices are on the uptrend anew, will shield our consu­mers from unconscionably high prices,” ayon kay Romualdez.

“But extreme care should be taken to ensure that in the imposition of the SRP, the interest of stakeholders such as the consumers, the traders, the market vendors, and especially our onion farmers are suitably protected,” dagdag ng Speaker.

Kumbinsido naman si Romualdez, na hindi sa pagtatakda ng SRP ang solusyon sa kasalukuyang problema sa presyuhan ng sibuyas bagkus ang tanging solusyon ay buwagin ang kartel. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)