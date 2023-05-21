‘Sibuyas queen’ pinakakasuhan sa NBI

Hinamon ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez ang mga ahensiya ng gob¬yerno na sampahan ng kaso ang mga nasa likod ng kartel ng sibuyas gamit ang mga nakuhang impormasyon sa imbestigasyon ng House Committee on Agriculture and Food.

“I call on the concerned authorities like the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine Competition Commission and the Department of Agriculture to work together to stamp out this cartel and spare our people from further suffering caused by their unscrupulous trade practices,” sabi ni Romualdez.

“The extensive hearings conducted by the House have already provided good leads which our authorities can follow to build an air tight case and prosecute those involved,” dagdag ni Romualdez.

Nauna rito ay pinangalanan ni Marikina City Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo ang mga personalidad at kompanya na magkakaugnay at nag-o-operate umano gaya ng isang kartel.

Sinabi ni Quimbo na si Lilia o Leah Cruz ang “sibuyas queen” at nasa sentro ang kompanya nitong Philippine VIEVA Group of Companies (PhilVIEVA) na may kaugnayan sa iba pang kompanya na may kinalaman sa sibuyas. (Billy Begas)