SPORTS

Rafael Nadal dehins papalo sa 127th French Open

RAFAEL

KINUMPIRMA ni Rafael Nadal na hindi siya papalo sa 127th French Open ngayong taon.

May 28 ang siklab ng first round netfest.

Garahe si Nadal sapul pa nang matalo kay Mackenzie McDonald sa second round ng Australian Open noong January, hindi pa lubusang nakaka-recover mula hip muscle injury.

“I won’t be able to play at Roland Garros, we haven’t been able to find a solution to the problem I had in Australia,” balita ni Rafa nitong Sabado.

Hindi pa pumalya si Nadal, 36, sa Roland Garros sapul nang mag-debut doon noong 2005.

Tinawag siyang King of Clay dahil sa 14 championships na itinaas sa Paris.

Mas matagal sa inaasahan ang recovery ng 22-time grand slam champion.

Binibigyan niya ang sarili ng isang taon pa sa ATP tour.

“My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year, that’s probably going to be my last year on the professional tour,” lahad ni Nadal sa press conference sa kanyang Rafa Nadal Academy sa Manacor, Spain.

(Vladi Eduarte)

