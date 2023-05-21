WebClick Tracer

SPORTS

Keanu Jahns babalikwas sa ICTSI Villamor Masters

PAPALO si Keanu Jahns sa Villamor Golf Club dala ang kumpiyansa sa ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters na magsisimula sa Mayo 24 sa Pasay.

Nakaraan lang ay hindi maganda ang ipinakitang performance niya.

Pero nanatiling buo ang loob ni 28-year-old Fil-German.

“I’ve always felt comfortable playing at Villamor, so hopefully I can have another good finish this year,” saad ni Jahns.

Dahil sa wrist injury ay hindi nakalaro sa unang limang torneo ng Philippine Golf Tour ngayong taon si Jahns.

“I had an OK start at Luisita considering that the last event I played before was the Villamor Match Play and I only started playing again the week before the event due to injury,” aniya. “Luisita was a good test for me to see if my wrist would handle tournament week again and it did.”

(Elech Dawa)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

