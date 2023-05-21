DSWD, mga LGU tandem sa pamamahagi ng ayuda

Magkakaroon umano ng partnership ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at mga lokal na pamahalaan upang mapabilis ang pamimigay ng cash aid sa ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program na nag¬lalayong tulungan ang mga mahihirap na Pilipinong nahaharap sa hindi inaasahang krisis.

Ayon kay Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, ang majority leader ng Commission on Appointments (CA), sinabi ito ni DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian sa deliberasyon ng kanyang interim appointment.

“It heartens us that Secretary Rex, our former colleague in the House, has once more proven to be the right man for the DSWD job in taking steps to fast-track the release of AICS assistance to the intended beneficiaries by partnering with our LGUs in the handout of such badly needed government aid,” sabi ni Villafuerte, pangulo ng National Unity Party.

Sa deliberasyon, iminungkahi ni Villafuerte kay Gatchalian na magkaroon ng kasunduan sa mga LGU upang mapabilis ang distribusyon ng AICS. Tugon ng kalihim, na-draft na ang Memorandum of Agreement para sa naturang partnership. (Billy Begas)