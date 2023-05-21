Coco, Julia, Alden agaw eksena sa Kapamilya, Kapuso event

Ang bongga ng ginanap na special screening o celebrity watch party ng ‘Unbreak My Heart’ nina Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia, at Joshua Garcia sa Trinoma, ha!

Kasi nga, ‘yung dating hindi mo naiisip mangyayari, naganap talaga sa special screening na ‘yon.

Imagine, sama-sama, at nakaagaw eksena, atensiyon talaga, sa bonggang event na ‘yon ang malalaking artista ng GMA-7 at ABS-CBN, ha!

Base sa mga photo na pinost ni Eric John Salut (AdProm ng ABS-CBN), dumalo roon ang Kapamilya stars na sina Coco Martin, Julia Montes, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, John Estrada, John Arcilla, Andrea Brillantes, Charlie Dizon, Cherry Pie Picache, Darren Espanto, Jake Ejercito, RK Bagatsing, at Jane Oineza.

Sa Kapuso naman ay present sina Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez, Christian Bautista, Ashley Ortega, mga bida ng ‘Voltes V: Legacy’ na sina Ysabel Ortega, Radson Flores, at Matt Lozano.

Bongga pa dahil join din sina Romnick Sarmenta, Victor Neri, Sunshine Cruz, Eula Valdez, Nikki Valdez, at marami pang iba.

Siyempre, sama-sama rin ang mga big boss ng mga Kapamilya, Kapuso, Viu.

Ang ‘Unbreak My Heart’ ay prodyus ng GMA Network, ABS-CBN Entertainment, Viu.

Mensahe naman ng dyowa ni Gabbi na si Khalil Ramos, “I’m incredibly proud of you my love. I’m there with you today & will always be all the way.”

Sa speech ni Annette Gozon-Valdes (GMA Senior Vice President), puring-puri nga niya ang ABS-CBN.

“I’m really overwhelmed with emotion, to see everyone of you here tonight. It’s such a historic occasion, and your presence makes this even more memorable. Thank you to ABS-CBN, as I’ve said previously we always respected you as a superb content provider, and with this project you’ve proven again your excellence. We’re very happy to be your partner in this project.”

At umaasam nga si Annette na mas dadami pa ang collaboration nila ng ABS-CBN, na ito pa lang ang simula ng mas marami pa nilang pagsasamahan.

At siyempre, bonggang-bongga rin ang mensahe ni ABS-CBN CEO and President Carlo Katigbak, na super thankful sa mga taga-GMA 7.

Ang ‘Unbreak My Heart’ ay dinirek nina Emmanuel Quindo Palo at Dolly Dulu.